UConn loses bid to clinch NCAA Regional, 6-4; will play Oklahoma in winner-take-all final Monday night

UConn’s baseball team missed its chance to capture the NCAA Regional at Norman, Okla., losing 6-4 to host Oklahoma Sunday night.

The Huskies and Sooners will play again Monday at 9:06 p.m., the winner to advance to the Super Regional at Florida State, the loser to go home.

UConn, the No. 3 seed, put itself in control with wins over Duke and Oklahoma in the first two games. The Huskies took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of this one, and 3-1 in the second, but left the bases loaded both innings and the missed opportunities came back to haunt them. Reliever Jett Lodes shut the Huskies out for the next six innings.

UConn baseball’s wins over Duke, Oklahoma shining spotlight on talent mined from D-III schools

Michael Snyder’s two-run homer tied the game in the third inning, then Scott Mudler singled home a run, and Bryce Madron doubled in two to stake the Sooners, top seed in the Regional and No. 9 overall seed in the Field of 64, to their second victory of the day.

Earlier Sunday, Oklahoma eliminated Duke, 4-3.

After Oklahoma went scoreless in the first, the Huskies’ first batter, Caleb Shpur, homered to left, just inside the pole. Paul Tammaro singled, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Luke Broadhurst’s single. The Huskies loaded the bases, forcing Oklahoma starter Brendon Girton to throw 35 pitches to limit further damage.

Oklahoma got one back against UConn starter Garret Coe in the second on two walks and an RBI single by Mudler, the first of his two hits and two RBI.

UConn scored again in the second, but again left the bases loaded. Girton walked leadoff batter Maddix Dalena and was replaced by Jett Lodes. Korey Morton’s two-out single scored Dalena, as coach Jim Penders, in the third base box, made another aggressive call to test the defense.

Snyder’s two-run homer tied the game in the third inning. Coe departed after walking the next batter, his fourth walk in 2 1/3 innings. Righthander Tommy Ellisen induced a double play grounder to get out of the inning.

UConn stranded Morton after a lead-off double in the fifth. Ellisen, who retired nine in a row, allowed a single and walk with one out in the sixth, then Penders brought in lefty Kieran Finnegan, who worked out of a bases-loaded jam.

Dom Amore’s Sunday Read: CT man in the thick of Negro League research; Conard grad’s lacrosse title and more

Braden Quinn relieved Finnegan (0-1) with two on and no outs in the eighth and surrendered Mudler’s second RBI single, giving the Sooners a 4-3 lead, then after a walk loaded the bases, Madron doubled to left-center, appeared to clear the bases, but UConn successfully appealed at third base. One runner missed the bag, two two runs were counted, and Oklahoma led 6-3 with six outs to go. Huskies pitchers issued eight walks, and struck out only two batters.

Freshman Tyler Minick hit his fourth homer of in five postseason games, a solo shot off Lodes in the bottom of the eighth, Lodes’ seventh inning out of the bullpen, to pull the Huskies within two runs. But Oklahoma’s Ryan Lambert closed UConn out in the ninth.

.

.

.