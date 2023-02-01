UConn legend Breanna Stewart signing with Liberty

Breanna Stewart / Getty Images/SNY Treated Image

Former UConn star Breanna Stewart announced on Wednesday afternoon that she’s signing with the Liberty.

It was recently reported that Stewart, 28, had narrowed her potential free agency destinations to the Liberty and her former team, the Seattle Storm, but the two-time WNBA champion is officially headed to New York.



Stewart is one of the most highly decorated players in women’s basketball history, winning four NCAA championships with the Huskies to go along with two Olympic gold medals and three World Cup gold medals.

A two-time WNBA Finals MVP, four-time All-Star and the 2018 league MVP, Stewart joins an already-loaded Liberty roster, joining 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones (acquired in a January three-team trade), and rising superstar Sabrina Ionescu, who took to Twitter to react to Stewart’s announcement.



The 6-foot-4 forward has career averages of 20.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range.

The Liberty’s 2023 season begins on May 19, when they hit the road to take on the Washington Mystics.