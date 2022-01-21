UConn legend Breanna Stewart met with Liberty: report

Breanna Stewart cropped 8/6/21

UConn women's basketball legend and free agent WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart met with the Liberty this week, according to a report Friday by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Stewart -- in a move that could end her Seattle Storm tenure -- reportedly took a meeting with Liberty owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, the full front office staff, business leads and head coach Sandy Brondello. Former Huskies teammate Stefanie Dolson met with the Liberty earlier this week, per the report.

A Cicero native, Stewart rose to stardom with the Huskies from 2012-16. UConn won four national titles, and Stewart was the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player each year.

The Storm selected Stewart with the 2016 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick, and she emerged immediately as the league's Rookie of the Year. In the time since then, Stewart led the Storm to two WNBA titles, earning WNBA Finals MVP honors both times.

Stewart is a three-time All-Star selection and won the 2018 WNBA MVP. She missed the 2019 season after suffering an injury April 14, 2019, while playing overseas for the Russian Women's Basketball Premier League's Dynamo Kursk.



Most recently, Stewart represented the USA Basketball Women's National Team in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which took place this past July and August after being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Stewart was third on the team in scoring, averaging 15.0 points on 47 percent shooting while adding 10.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.8 minutes over six games (all starts).