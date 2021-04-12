UConn lands star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State

Danny Abriano
Dorka Juh&#xe1;sz UConn in Ohio State uniform screengrab
UConn has landed star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State.

Juhász announced her commitment to UConn on Instagram.

Juhász recently finished her junior year at Ohio State, where she averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season.

She was First Team All-Big Ten in 2020 after being Second Team All-Big Ten in 2019.

In 2019, Juhász was also named to the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team.

