UConn’s Jelani Stafford chosen as PorkRhinds.com ‘Pig Skin Hero of the Year’

OK, so it’s not the Heisman. It’s not the Maxwell or the Outland Trophy either, but UConn defensive lineman Jelani Stafford still has some hardware from this season that he can keep in his trophy case– or his kitchen.

PorkRhinds.com announced its 2023 Pig Skin Hero of the Year award on Monday, and Stafford was the winner, coming out on top in a fan vote. The six-foot, 303-pound junior from Brownsville, Pa. made 28 tackles and recorded a half-sack this season, but he probably has his prowess as a goal-line ball carrier to thank for this delicious honor.

Stafford scored six touchdowns for the Huskies this season, more than any other primarily defensive player in the nation. He often powered in from the 1-or-2-yard line, carrying the ball 15 times for 22 yards on the season. He also caught a 10-yard pass against Utah State, which helped earn him the Pigskin Hero of the Week award in Week 5.

The award is described by the company as a “sponsorship program designed to highlight outstanding college football players during the regular season.” An offensive or defensive lineman who had a phenomenal play or significant tackle was celebrated each week during the regular season.

The prize package includes a giant celebratory trophy and a generous supply of pork rinds to share with friends and family, according to a press release.

“Grateful and honored to be named Pigskin Hero of the Year by PorkRhinds.com!” Stafford tweeted on Monday. “Huge thanks to UConn football fans and my southwestern Pennsylvania family for your votes and support– this award is as much yours as it is mine!”

It’s unclear if he feels the same way about the pork rhinds.