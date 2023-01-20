UConn Injury Tracker: No timeline for Azzi Fudd's return after reinjuring knee

Dec 2, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) returns the ball again st the Providence Friars in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m.

Sophomore guard Azzi Fudd left the Huskies' game against Georgetown on Jan. 15 after reinjuring her knee and there will be no timeline for her return to the court, the team announced Friday.



Fudd did not travel with the team on Jan. 17 when they played Seton Hall in South Orange, New Jersey. Instead, she stayed on campus to undergo further testing on her right knee.

“We’ll know a lot more when we get back," head coach Geno Auriemma said after the win. "We’ll have to go from there with whatever that is.”

Fudd missed eight games earlier this season after injuring her right knee against Notre Dame on Dec. 4. She returned to action on Jan. 11 against St. John's and scored 14 points in 20 minutes. Fudd played only 12 minutes against Georgetown before colliding with the Hoyas’ Ariel Jenkins. She stayed on the bench for the rest of the game with an ice pack on her knee.

Fudd is averaging 17.9 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game over 27.9 minutes in nine contests (seven starts) this season.