UConn Huskies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UConn Huskies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Jackson Mitchell, LB Soph.

The 6-3, 227-pound veteran followed up a 65-tackle 2019 season with a team-high 120 stops last year – the team took the year off in 2020 – with 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Ian Swenson, LB Jr.

6-2, 215. 169 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, 19.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes in four seasons

Keelan Marion, WR Soph.

6-0, 194. 28 catches, 474 yards (16.9 ypc), 5 TD last year

Cameron Ross, WR Soph.

5-10, 180. 68 catches, 783 yards (11.5 ypc), 4 TD in 13 games

Kevon Jones, DE Jr.

6-3, 230. 151 career tackles, 7.5 sacks, 18.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons

Nathan Carter, RB Soph.

5-9, 196. 125 carries, 578 yards (4.6 ypc), 2 TD, 19 catches, 127 yards

Durante Jones, S Soph.

6-0, 188. 59 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble last year

Marquez Bembry, LB Sr.

6-3, 242. 35 career tackles, 1 tackles for loss in three seasons at Kentucky

Ta’Quan Roberson, QB Soph.

5-11, 203. 11-of-29 (39.3%), 85 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 24 rushing yards in four games for Penn State

Valentin Senn, OT Soph.

6-7, 298. The Austrian and former Colorado transfer is still growing into the his frame. He’s got the size and athleticism to eventually be a lock at left tackle.

