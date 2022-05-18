UConn Huskies Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022
UConn Huskies Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
UConn Huskies Preview
UConn Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | UConn Schedule
Jackson Mitchell, LB Soph.
The 6-3, 227-pound veteran followed up a 65-tackle 2019 season with a team-high 120 stops last year – the team took the year off in 2020 – with 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.
Ian Swenson, LB Jr.
6-2, 215. 169 career tackles, 2.5 sacks, 19.5 TFL, 3 broken up passes in four seasons
Keelan Marion, WR Soph.
6-0, 194. 28 catches, 474 yards (16.9 ypc), 5 TD last year
Cameron Ross, WR Soph.
5-10, 180. 68 catches, 783 yards (11.5 ypc), 4 TD in 13 games
Kevon Jones, DE Jr.
6-3, 230. 151 career tackles, 7.5 sacks, 18.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles in three seasons
Nathan Carter, RB Soph.
5-9, 196. 125 carries, 578 yards (4.6 ypc), 2 TD, 19 catches, 127 yards
Durante Jones, S Soph.
6-0, 188. 59 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble last year
Marquez Bembry, LB Sr.
6-3, 242. 35 career tackles, 1 tackles for loss in three seasons at Kentucky
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/muZfTsp8Mi
— Marquez Bembry (@Dont_worrycoach) February 10, 2022
Ta’Quan Roberson, QB Soph.
5-11, 203. 11-of-29 (39.3%), 85 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 24 rushing yards in four games for Penn State
Valentin Senn, OT Soph.
6-7, 298. The Austrian and former Colorado transfer is still growing into the his frame. He’s got the size and athleticism to eventually be a lock at left tackle.
UConn Huskies Preview
UConn Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | UConn Schedule
[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]
– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams
1
1
1
1