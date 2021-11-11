UConn hires Jim Mora as head football coach

Jim Mora

UConn announced on Thursday that they have hired Jim Mora as their next head football coach, the 32nd in program history.

He will be considered an assistant coach through the end of this season before assuming his new role on Nov. 28.

"Getting to know Jim Mora over the last several days has been a terrific experience,” director of athletics David Benedict said in the official announcement. “Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity, and he possesses the experience and the energy to lead our football program back to success. Jim is excited and undaunted by this challenge, and we both know that this program has great potential. I’m certain that, under Coach Mora’s leadership, UConn football will once again realize that potential.”



Mora's deal is for five years and worth $1.5 million in his first season.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to become the head football coach at the University of Connecticut,” Mora said. “UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation. This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes on the team and am eager to get to work!”

UConn is looking to turn things around with their football program, as they own a 1-8 record with three games left on their schedule this season. Mora brings 31 years of coaching at both the college and NFL level to Storrs.

Most recently, Mora was head coach of UCLA, owning a 46-30 record over that span with 30 of his Bruins players selected in the NFL Draft.