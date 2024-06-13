UConn head coach Dan Hurley talks decision to decline Lakers head coaching position

On the heels of back-to-back championships with UConn, looking as dominant as any team has during the process, head coach Dan Hurley, accomplishing what he wanted to accomplish in college, could've flown from the nest for a new challenge in the NBA as he was offered the head coaching position for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Instead, the Huskies head coach turned down the offer to stay in Storrs, CT and remain UConn's head coach for the foreseeable future as he and the Huskies look to become the first team to win three straight titles in men's college basketball history.

"In the end there were too many reasons to be here at UConn," Hurley said.

Among those reasons, per Hurley, are his family, where he's best suited to be as a coach, the business side of things, his loyalty to his players, the relationship he has with people in Connecticut and the way they’ve embraced him since he got here and how they’ve treated him.

The decision to stay was a difficult one, though, especially because he was turning down the chance to work for such a storied franchise such as the Lakers -- something Hurley called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and "obviously tempting."

However, the longtime head coach entering his seventh season at UConn said he has no regrets with his choice and is eager to get back to business as usual following the brief but monumental interruption.

Hurley even confirmed to being distracted during summer practices last week, resulting in bad sessions. He said he was on point on Thursday though.

"It’s a lot of relief and you feel a lot lighter," he said. "It was great to get out and recruit… just to get back to work and focus on what we’re doing."

Hurley also recalled the story of how he told his team that he was staying.

"I had like a twenty minute meeting with [my players] and I used it to my advantage as a coach in terms of asking them for a heavy commitment – I had made my decision [to stay] before I went in there, but I kind of demanded a commitment of excellence from them in there and they didn’t really know what I was doing when I went in so it was almost like 'whatever you guys say and commit to is gonna be the deciding factor' which was a lie. I had already decided and I think no one had a phone in there so no one could see Twitter," Hurley said. "That’s why I like coaching guys this age, they’re dumber than NBA players. But I got a great commitment from the group when I told them."

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts from the sideline as they take on the Georgetown Hoyas at XL Center. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Had he taken the job, Hurley could've potentially coached LeBron James (although where he ends up next season is still to be determined) which he said was certainly appealing. However, fulfillment for him comes from being able to change the lives of young men that come through his program.

"The thought of coaching LeBron James is incredibly exciting. You hear all types of, I mean this thing was all over the media for a couple of days so you get some exposure to everything that was being said and one of the positives about the Lakers was the chance to coach LeBron James because great players are like somebody who works their absolute butt off, has great levels of expertise as a coach and it is authentic -- great players respect that.

"The chance to coach LeBron made it incredibly appealing, but then for me I just think that this is such a high level of sports, especially where we’re competing at and I got a chance to coach 18, 19, 20-year-old kids that you can really help change their lives. I mean you can compete for big things and win big things, but the impact you have on Jordan Hawkins and his family, Donovan [Clingan] and his family – you get the top sports competition, but then you also get the fulfillment too which goes through your mind a lot," Hurley said.

Now that he's staying put at UConn, the next course of action for Hurley and his agent is to negotiate a new contract, despite only being one year into a six-year, $31.5 million deal he signed last season. Hurley insists that the decision to listen to before ultimately declining Los Angeles' six-year, $70 million offer was not to gain leverage over the university.

"When the Lakers come calling and you’re the type of person as competitive and looking for challenges and wants to be the best as I am, it was something that I really had to consider for me," he said. "Again, this was not a leverage situation. I’ve won back-to-backs and I’ve had plenty of leverage in the offseason, but hopefully we’re able to finalize something that way soon and get the whole contract done and I’m flattered by what [UConn athletic director David Benedict] has put in front of me. I think it’s very fair."

Asked if his style of coaching deterred him from joining the Lakers, Hurley confidently said he could coach anywhere and pointed to the fact that he's always had to adapt during his career as a head coach which started in high school.

"I can coach anywhere. I can coach great anywhere. I’ve had to adapt from high school to low Division-I, from low Division-I to mid and from mid to the best program in the country. You’ve had to adapt to the portal, you’ve had to adapt from coaching players that go from getting nothing to NIL. Tactics, player development, building great relationships, building a great culture, being able to evaluate talent – all those things translate.

"For me, this was a great exercise to, in your mind, have a greater appreciation for where you are and the opportunity you have here. This was a great test and a great exercise for me, for how I feel about UConn and how I feel about being a college coach and all the things that I value. So in a way this was a great opportunity for self-reflection."

After rejecting the chance to coach not just in the NBA, but for the Lakers, is Hurley now destined to be at UConn until he retires, whenever that may be?

He said it's difficult to project that far out, but chuckled and perhaps hinted so.

"If you’re gonna pass on that to stay here…"