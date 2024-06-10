UConn HC Dan Hurley to make decision on if he'll accept Lakers job on Monday: report

UConn head coach Dan Hurley plans to make his decision on whether he'll return to Storrs or accept the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching vacancy on Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hurley, 51, has led the Huskies to back-to-back national championships and is 141-58 (.709) in six seasons since becoming the school's head coach in 2018.

The Lakers' interest in Hurley was reported on June 6, as the two sides had preliminary discussions and Wojnarowski said LA was planning to put the "full-court press" on to convince him to leave college for the NBA.

Hurley told ESPN Sunday the Lakers made a "compelling case" and presented a "compelling vision" for him to take the job, however, he reiterated his love for UConn and the program he has built there.

He said he traveled to Los Angeles on Thursday, met with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss on Friday, and returned back to the East Coast on Saturday.

Hurley added that he was "extremely impressed" with Pelinka and Buss's pitch. The specific details of the Lakers' offer are unknown at this time, but it's reported to be "a massive, long-term offer."