UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers to St. John’s

STORRS, Conn. — UConn guard Nahiem Alleyne became the third player to leave the program this month after helping the Huskies win the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-4 senior announced on social media that he is transferring to St. John’s, posting a rendering of himself in a Red Storm uniform along with images of the Statue of Liberty, a New York cab, a sign for the school and coach Rick Pitino.

The post on Instagram received a “like” from UConn coach Dan Hurley.

The 3-point shooter and defensive specialist spent just one season at UConn, playing an average of just under 18 minutes a game and averaging 5.2 points. He averaged 7.2 points in UConn’s six NCAA Tournament games.

He spent his first three seasons at Virginia Tech and has one more year of eligibility remaining.

Alleyne joins guard Jordan Hawkins and center Adama Sanogo in leaving UConn this spring before exhausting their college eligibility. Both Sanogo and Hawkins announced plans to enter the NBA draft.

Alleyne becomes the fourth transfer to join Pitino’s rebuilding effort at St. John’s, along with guards Daniss Jenkins and Cruz Davis, who followed their coach from Iona and VMI wing Sean Conway.

