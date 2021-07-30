UConn guard James Bouknight selected 11th overall by Hornets in 2021 NBA Draft

James Bouknight layup vs. Maryland in NCAA Tournament

UConn product James Bouknight ended up falling just outside of the top 10 of Thursday’s 2021 NBA Draft, as the guard was selected 11th overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

A First Team All-Big East selection in 2020-21, Bouknight averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15 games for the Huskies last season.

A Brooklyn native, Bouknight averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 32.0 percent from three-point range over his two seasons in Storrs.

There had been some thought that the Knicks could look into trading up in the first round to select Bouknight, but instead the 6-foot-5 guard ends up playing alongside reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball in Charlotte.