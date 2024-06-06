UConn guard Cam Spencer wants to improve defensively ahead of draft

Former UConn guard Cam Spencer is a potential second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and the 24-year-old is working hard to improve his stock in workouts and interviews.

Spencer helped the Huskies to their second straight national title, averaging 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals on 44% shooting from 3-point range. He scored at least 20 points eight times, including a season-high 25 points on Nov. 14.

The 6-foot-4 standout was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team after posting 13.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals in six games. He produced 11 points and eight rebounds in the national championship game against Purdue.

He named the area this week that he is working to improve most.

I think, defensively, coming in. Obviously, it is a different game, the NBA and college. There is more space and less gap help, so I think to be able to get on the floor especially come playoff time, everybody needs to show they can defend. (I’m) watching a lot of film and going over my technique on the defensive end to try to get better. That has been the main focus.

Spencer established himself as a tremendous shooter in college, leaving after converting 41.7% from beyond the arc in five years. He excelled as a cutter to get open in catch-and-shoot and on-the-move situations and could also get into the paint and finish.

He projects to be a floor-spacer at the next level who can step in off the bench. His exact role will likely be determined by how quickly he can defend consistently and handle the physicality at the next level after weighing in at 201 pounds at the draft combine.

Spencer recently worked out with the Indiana Pacers and has also visited the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, among others. He will be looking to continue to showcase himself at a high level in his upcoming workouts ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire