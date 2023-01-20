UConn guard Azzi Fudd reinjures knee in win over Georgetown, teams says there is 'no timetable' for return

Azzi Fudd reaggravated a knee injury she suffered more than a month ago. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The UConn women's basketball team will be without Azzi Fudd for the foreseeable future after the star sophomore guard reaggravated a right knee injury Sunday against Georgetown. The team announced there is no timetable for her return.

Fudd missed eight games earlier this seasonn after she initially injured her knee on Dec. 4 against Notre Dame. She was expected to miss up to six weeks and returned to the court on Jan. 11, scoring 14 points in 20 minutes in a win over St. John's.

But in her second game back, Fudd "tweaked" her knee during her 12 minutes of play against Georgetown on Jan. 15, according to Huskies coach Geno Auriemma. She didn't travel with the team to Seton Hall on Tuesday, either, and instead received more tests on her knee.

"We'll know a lot more when we get back," Auriemma said Tuesday regarding Fudd's status. "And we'll have to go from there, whatever that is."

Based on what the team announced, it sounds like Fudd's injury is worse than expected.

Though UConn sits at No. 5 in the country, the Huskies have endured significant injuries throughout the season.

The team had already lost two of its top players for the season in junior guard Paige Bueckers (torn ACL) and freshman forward Ice Brady (dislocated patella tendon), while senior forward Dorka Juhasz (broken thumb), sophomore guard Caroline Ducharme (concussion) and freshman forward Ayanna Patterson (concussion) have also missed various amounts of time.

"There's so much going on, and we really don't have any control over any of it," Auriemma said Tuesday. "We do everything we can to try to put ourselves in the best situation and let the game take us where it takes us. Injuries are a part of the game, and some years, it's worse than others."

Prior to her re-injury, Fudd was averaging 17.9 points and 2.2 assists per game for the Huskies.