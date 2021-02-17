UConn gets Bouknight back and tops PC, 73-61

Feb. 17—STORRS — Sophomore James Bouknight announced his return to the UConn lineup with a highlight reel play on his first shot, racing in from beyond the 3-point line to grab a rebound with his right hand and slam it home.

His electrifying dunk nearly lifted the cardboard fan cut-outs out of their seats at Gampel Pavilion.

Bouknight certainly gave his teammates a lift, helping UConn beat Providence, 73-61, Tuesday and avenge an 11-point loss to the Friars last week.

"Just being back out there with my teammates, that was the best feeling," Bouknight said.

The Huskies are happy to have their star player back after an eight-game absence due to an elbow injury. Bouknight and junior Tyrese Martin finished with 18 points apiece and redshirt junior A.J. Cole added 13 points and five assists.

They improved to 10-5 overall, 7-5 in the Big East. The Friars fell to 11-11, 7-9.

"I'm just happy that he'll be healthy and finish the season," coach Dan Hurley said of Bouknight. "UConn fans deserve to see him play to end his career here. He deserves to get to wear this uniform. He's really elevated us."

UConn took the lead for good about 10 and a half minutes into the game and led by double digits for most of the second half.

Playing with his entire roster available for the first time this season, Hurley utilized his depth, as 10 players saw action.

Outside of Bouknight, who came off the bench, senior Josh Carlton was the most productive reserve, finishing with seven points, a team-best seven rebounds and two blocks after not playing in Saturday's win at Xavier.

"I thought we put on a really, really good performance at both ends of the court...," Hurley said. "It was an important win. A lot of guys contributed. Really proud, in particular, of Josh. I thought that told the story of the game.

"Obviously, Bouknight's return was much-needed and Tyrese played great and R.J.'s second half was exactly what we needed from that position. Josh, what he did, really allowed us to get away from them."

UConn announced Bouknight's return to basketball activities early Tuesday afternoon. He received clearance to play after speaking with his surgeon on Monday night. He suffered his elbow injury Jan. 5 against Marquette and then had surgery on Jan. 13.

"It was very frustrating having to sit on the bench, knowing that there's not much I could do to help the team win," Bouknight said. "That's the worst feeling. ... Being able to go out there and play with my brothers again, I tried to enjoy every moment and every second on the court."

Bouknight didn't look like a player who's been on the sidelines for over a month.

Entering the game for the first time at the 14:41 mark, Bouknight made an immediate impact, helping force a turnover and then setting up Martin for a transition layup. Next, he followed up a Tyler Polley miss with a rebound slam. He had eight points in his first 10 minutes of action.

Martin, UConn's best player during Bouknight's absence, was pretty darn good again on Tuesday, scoring 16 points in the first half to help the Huskies take a 37-31 advantage at the break. He's had a team-best nine straight double figure scoring games.

UConn started to pull away at the start of the second half, going on a 7-0 spurt to grab its biggest lead thus far, 44-34. Senior Isaiah Whaley's fast break dunk started things off, followed by Bouknight's runner and Cole's foul-inducing basket and free throw.

The Huskies remained in control from there.

Whaley had some fun, getting called for a technical foul after hanging on the rim too long after a dunk. Later, he did some push-ups after grabbing a rebound and getting fouled.

UConn scored high marks in nearly every department, winning the rebound battle, 42-32, shooting 46.8 percent and limiting Providence to 36.2 percent.

David Duke and Nate Watson, PC's leading scorers, never found their groove. After combining for 34 points in the last meeting, they totaled just 17 points on 6 for 25 from the field.

With Bouknight back, the Huskies are in great position to make a strong run to finish the regular season.

"This group did a really good job of holding on and winning enough so that our season didn't blow up," Hurley said. "Now we're almost fully loaded here with five games to go and we'll see what we can do."

UConn has a showdown with first-place Villanova on Saturday afternoon.

g.keefe@theday.com