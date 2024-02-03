UConn’s Geno Auriemma keeping March out of mind before rematch vs St. John’s: What to know

STORRS — After 11 national titles, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma knows what a championship team looks like. But for perhaps the first time in his career, the Huskies legend isn’t looking ahead to March.

Auriemma already had another championship on his mind last June when players left campus for their summer break, but five season-ending injuries have since forced him to reevaluate his expectations. While the longtime head coach isn’t sure that this squad has what it takes to contend for a title in Cleveland at the end of the season, he doesn’t feel like he’s coaching solely toward that outcome anymore.

“There were some years when you’d start practicing in October, you’d know we’re gonna be in the championship game as long as we got to the arena on time,” Auriemma joked. “Shouldn’t everybody think they can? No, you have to be realistic. Right now, I’m not coaching to win a national championship. I’m coaching right now to win the Big East championship. That’s my focus right now … and after that, who knows what could happen.”

UConn was also struggling under the compounding weight of injuries at this time last season, and it showed when they lost 69-64 to St. John’s at home after beating them by 30 on the road. The Huskies (18-4, 10-0 Big East) are in a similar situation in 2024: They routed the Red Storm 92-49 on Jan. 13 in Elmont, New York, and will host St. John’s (14-9, 8-3) at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday (3 p.m., SNY) looking to complete the sweep.

“This is one of the few times in a long, long time that I have not looked ahead one bit to anything other than who we have next,” Auriemma said. “Seriously, I can’t even imagine looking past (Sunday’s) game … You can’t sit here and go, ‘Can’t wait ’til next weekend (when) we play South Carolina,’ because then you’ll be going down there on a two-game losing streak.”

With just nine healthy players and two freshman starters, Auriemma has little choice but to keep his focus on the present. He’ll always be chasing the high of hoisting a national championship trophy, but the UConn coach also finds himself savoring the day-to-day victories in practice as much as he ever has.

“People say you can’t coach kids today. I never thought that. I just think it’s refreshing to see that they respond the exact same way that those other guys (who won championships) responded,” Auriemma said. “You find out that they need the exact same things those other guys needed, and when they realize it and you see it in their face and they get better because of it, it’s as rewarding as it was back with Tina (Charles) and them … Their reaction when they get something right and they’re learning something they didn’t know, it’s worth it.”

The Huskies looked vulnerable in the first half at Villanova on Wednesday coming off of a brutal home loss to rival Notre Dame on Jan. 27. However, it turned into a tail of two halves as UConn went from a 1-point lead at halftime to a 21-point victory with both Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20-plus.

Bueckers led UConn with 22 points when they last faced St. John’s, but five players scored in double-digits and Edwards grabbed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Nika Muhl anchored the Huskies defensively, holding Red Storm leading scorer Unique Drake to just four points on three field-goal attempts. The Huskies’ seniors feel the pressure to keep the team’s momentum up as KK Arnold, Ashlynn Shade and Qadence Samuels enter the grueling second half of their first collegiate season.

“It’s on us older guys. We carry a huge responsibility,” Bueckers said. “You can’t expect too much of the freshmen, and they’re not going to carry the weight of starting a game out strong with energy, playing with passion,” Bueckers said. “They follow what us older guys do … It starts with us holding ourselves accountable.”

How to watch

Site: Gampel Pavilion; Storrs

Time: 3 p.m., Sunday

Series: UConn leads 46-5

Last meeting: UConn, 92-49; Jan. 13 in Elmont, New York

TV: SNY

Streaming: SNY.tv

Radio: UConn Sports Network on Fox Sports 97.9