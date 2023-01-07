UConn game vs. DePaul postponed due to Huskies’ mounting injuries

Dec 21, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Seton Hall Pirates forward Jala Jordan (4) and forward Mya Bembry (10) defend against UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) in the first half at XL Center. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn’s upcoming matchup against DePaul this Sunday, Jan. 8 has been postponed due to the Huskies not having enough student-athletes available.

The Big East Conference needs each team to have a minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win over Xavier on Thursday.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the BIG EAST and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

“The wellbeing of our players is first and foremost,” associate head coach Chris Dailey said. “We look forward to rescheduling the game with DePaul.”

Edwards and Patterson join Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Ice Brady as UConn’s inactive players.

Per the Big East’s policy, the conference will attempt to reschedule the game.

If UConn can get some players back, their next game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11 against No. 24 St. John’s.

