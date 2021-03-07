UConn G James Bouknight named to All-Big East First Team

Scott Thompson
1 min read
Connecticut Huskies James Bouknight Marquette Golden Eagles
All-Big East honors were handed out for the men's basketball regular season on Sunday, and UConn star guard James Bouknight made the First Team.

The sophomore averaged 20.2 points a game this season to lead UConn, with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists as well. Bouknight shot 47.2 percent from the field, too.

But he wasn't the only Husky honored.

Forward Adama Sanogo made the All-Freshman Team, averaging 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds coming off the bench. He averaged 17 minutes per game while shooting 55.3 from the field.

