UConn football vs. Sacred Heart capsule

Nov. 17—LOCATION — Rentschler Field, East Hartford

Kickoff: noon (WFSB Channel 3)

Records: UConn 1-9, Sacred Heart 2-8

Last game: UConn lost at No. 21 James Madison, 44-6; Sacred Heart beat Central Connecticut State University, 31-24, Nov. 4

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: UConn, r-jr. QB Ta'Quan Roberson (159 for 275, 1,700 yards, 8 TDs, 6 ints), so. RB Victor Rosa (86 carries, 405 yards, 2 TDs), so. RB Cam Edwards (92 carries, 426 yards, 3 TDs), r-sr. OL Christian Haynes, grad WR Brett Buckman (43 catches, 442 yards, 1 TD), r-jr. WR Cam Ross (38 catches, 444 yards, 1 TD), so. TE Justin Joly (41 catches, 469 yards, 1 TD), r-jr. DT Jelani Stafford (33 tackles, eight for loss, 1 fumble recovery, six rushing TDs), r-so. DE Pryce Yates (32 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks), sr. LB Jackson Mitchell (team-best 95 tackles, 1 int.. 1 fumble recovery for a TD), grad LB Noah Plack (44 tackles, 4.5 for loss), jr. DB Durante Jones (65 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack), r-jr. P George Caratan (44.5 yards per kick)

Sacred Heart, grad QB Rob McCoy (88-for-168, 887 yards, 3 TD, 5 ints.), grad RB Malik Grant (706 yards, 4 TDs), sr. RB Jalen Madison (622 yards, 4 TDs), so. WR Aboraa Kwarteng (38 catches, 427 yards, 1 TD), sr. WR Payton Rhoades (17 catches, 193 yards, 1 TD), grad LB Deandre Bryd (71 tackles, 1 sack), grad DL Nick Foglia (51 tackles, 6 for loss, 3 sacks), so. DB Maximus Mongelli (50 tackles, 1 sack), grad DB Mike-Lee Joseph (4 ints.), grad DB Marques Mason (44 tackles, 3 ints.)

Noteworthy: In its regular season home finale, UConn will honor its seniors before the game.

Quotable: "You dread the thought of them not being on your football team anymore and how much you're going to miss them really in every aspect of it," coach Jim Mora said about the seniors. "Probably the place you're going to miss them the least is on the football field. You're going to miss being around them in the cafeteria or in meetings or just in the hallways or out at practice or in the locker room and certainly their performance on the field. It's always really bittersweet."

Four down territory

— The Huskies have a great opportunity to finish the season with back to back wins for the first time this fall. They visit UMass next weekend.

— UConn is looking to end a drought of two straight games without a touchdown. The Huskies scored a total of nine points in lopsided losses on the road against nationally-ranked Tennessee and James Madison.

— Defense is Sacred Heart's strength. The Pioneers lead the FCS in pass defense, allowing 126 yards per game. They give up 24.1 points and 332.4 yards per game overall and have forced 16 turnovers.

But their offense scores just 14 points per game.

— Eighteen seniors will make their last home appearance: TE Rayonte Brown, P George Caratan, DB Desmond Fogle, LB Kevon Glenn, OL Christian Haynes, LB Jaylen Jones, DL Sokoya McDuffie, DL Collin McCarthy, OL Will Meyer, QB Cale Millen, LB Jackson Mitchell, OL Noel Ofori-Nyadu, P Burno Perlicki, LB Noah Plack, WR Geordan Porter, DL Eric Watts, DL Raashaan Wilkens, Jr, LB Maurice Wilmer

Extra points: Game pits two in-state teams. ... A Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school, Sacred Heart is a member of the Northeast Conference. The Huskies are 19-2-1 all-time vs. FCS teams. Their last loss came against Holy Cross in 2021. They're 5-0 all-time vs. NEC foes. ... Jackson needs nine tackles to move into third place on UConn's all-time tackles list. ... Mora has never lost more than four games in his previous seven years coaching on the college level but he will this season. ... Local ties: Waterford graduate Will Sutman is a freshman defensive lineman for the Pioneers.

— Gavin Keefe