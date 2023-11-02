UConn football releases depth chart ahead of playing at Tennessee

UConn (1-7) will play at No. 16 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

UConn head coach Jim Mora discussed playing against Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III.

“You watch Joe and he looks like he is getting a feel for what he is supposed to be doing, and he is comfortable doing it,” Mora told Vols Wire. “I think always with the head coach, is calling a game for him, is becoming aware of what your quarterback is comfortable doing and tailoring your game plan to it. You can see that happening before your eyes.”

UConn released its depth chart ahead of playing Tennessee and is below.

