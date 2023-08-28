UConn football has potential to be an improved offensive team

Aug. 27—STORRS — Before the first snap of the 2023 season, UConn's offense is already in a better place than last year.

First and foremost, the Huskies are healthier.

They also have more talent, depth and experience thanks to the addition of several promising newcomers, especially in the receiver department, and a year's growth.

They'll find out whether it will all add up to an improved attack starting Thursday in the season opener against North Carolina State. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

"I feel like we can be really great," standout offensive guard Christian Haynes said Sunday during media availability inside the Burton Family Football Complex. "We've just got to go play by play, game by game. We have to start with NC State. We've got to go out there and play hard, play fast and play physical."

At the very least, the Huskies should benefit from having a season and offseason in offensive coordinator Nick Charlton's system.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano, a Maine transfer who won the starting job during preseason camp, certainly is familiar with Charlton, who's in his second year in Storrs.

The 6-foot-3, 224-pound Fagnano played three seasons at Maine under Charlton, who was the Black Bears head coach from 2018-21.

They're back together again in Storrs.

In a tight competition, Fagnano beat out returning starter Zion Turner and redshirt junior Ta'Quan Roberson for the top spot on the depth chart.

Turner, a sophomore, took over the starting job last season after Roberson suffered a season-ending injury in the season opener and helped the Huskies earn their first bowl bid since 2015. He passed for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns and threw 10 interceptions.

Now it's Fagnano's team.

"All three of those guys really competed hard and competed well," coach Jim Mora said. "They competed against each other but they supported each other along the way. At the end of the day after compiling all the statistical data, you still trust your gut when you've been doing this a long time. As a staff, there was a consensus at this point that we wanted to go with Joe.

"You know what? That says great things about Joe, but it doesn't say anything negative about Ta'Quan and Zion. They're both really good players. ... We have three guys that can go in and get it done. That's a luxury."

Mora says he's not the type of coach to rotate quarterbacks, so expect that Fagnano will have the opportunity to settle into the job.

Fagnano, who was not made available to the media on Sunday, has the skill set to make an immediate impact. He threw for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Maine.

"Joe is very poised," Mora said. "Joe has some height to him. Joe has played a lot of snaps in college football. He's thrown a lot of passes. I think there's a strong correlation between the number of snaps that you've played at quarterback and the number of throws that you've had and your ability to have success. So, that was important to us.

"He has a very calm demeanor. He's a strong but quiet leader. If things aren't going well, he can keep his composure. If things are going well, he stays steady. So I'm excited to see him go out there and play Thursday night. I think he's going to play well. We have to do a great job of supporting him."

Of course, life for Fagnano will be a lot easier if UConn runs the ball at least as well as it did last season.

The Huskies averaged 191 yards on the ground — 33rd best in the country — despite regulars Brian Brewton and Devontae Houston missing time due to injuries. Former Bristol Central standout Victor Rosa took advantage of his opportunity in his freshman season, piling up a team-best 636 yards and 11 touchdowns.

All three running backs will be utilized this season, with Houston getting the starting nod.

A talented and tight-knit offensive line, anchored by Haynes, will be a team strength once again.

"We feel very confident going into the season bringing back four starters," Haynes said. "We played a lot with each other and jelled a lot."

Mora has added graduate transfers Brett Buckman (Delaware) and Geordon Porter (New Mexico) to the receiving corps and redshirt junior Cam Ross is healthy and ready to contribute. The Huskies also have several good options at tight end.

It all adds up to an offense that has potential to surpass last season's scoring average of 19.4 points per game and more options in the playbook.

"We hope we can be a little bit more diverse," Mora said. "We've got more receivers and tight ends that we feel are productive players than maybe we've had in the past at this point of the season and that's going to help us. We have quarterbacks that have been in the system so they have a better understanding of it.

"So you're able as a coach to feel more comfortable doing more things."

News and notes

As of Sunday, over 27,000 tickets have been distributed — sold or given away — for Thursday's game. ... UConn announced its first depth chart of the season on Sunday, and former St. Thomas More standout Ben Murawski is listed as backup offensive right tackle. ... Redshirt sophomore Joe McFadden won the starting placekicker's job. He sat out last season after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.

