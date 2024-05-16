UConn football’s final home game of upcoming season moved to a Friday

The UConn football team’s home game against Georgia State this fall will be moved up a day, the schools announced Thursday. The game will be played Friday, Nov. 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Kick-off time and TV information has yet to be announced.

The Huskies and Panthers met for the first time ever on the gridiron last season, with Georgia State winning, 35-14, in Atlanta. The Panthers went on to finish 7-6 and defeat Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

This year’s matchup will come as the final home game of the 2024 season for the Huskies and the last in a stretch of six straight games at home.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule:

Sat., Aug. 31, at Maryland

Sat., Sep. 7, vs. Merrimack

Sat., Sep. 14, at Duke

Sat., Sep. 21, vs. Florida Atlantic

Sat., Sep. 28, vs. Buffalo

Sat., Oct. 5, vs. Temple

Sat., Oct. 19, vs. Wake Forest

Sat., Oct. 26, vs. Rice

Fri., Nov. 1, vs. Georgia State

Sat., Nov. 9, at UAB

Sat., Nov. 23, at Syracuse

Sat., Nov. 30, at UMass