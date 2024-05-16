UConn football’s final home game of upcoming season moved to a Friday
The UConn football team’s home game against Georgia State this fall will be moved up a day, the schools announced Thursday. The game will be played Friday, Nov. 1 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Kick-off time and TV information has yet to be announced.
The Huskies and Panthers met for the first time ever on the gridiron last season, with Georgia State winning, 35-14, in Atlanta. The Panthers went on to finish 7-6 and defeat Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
This year’s matchup will come as the final home game of the 2024 season for the Huskies and the last in a stretch of six straight games at home.
Here’s a look at the complete schedule:
Sat., Aug. 31, at Maryland
Sat., Sep. 7, vs. Merrimack
Sat., Sep. 14, at Duke
Sat., Sep. 21, vs. Florida Atlantic
Sat., Sep. 28, vs. Buffalo
Sat., Oct. 5, vs. Temple
Sat., Oct. 19, vs. Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 26, vs. Rice
Fri., Nov. 1, vs. Georgia State
Sat., Nov. 9, at UAB
Sat., Nov. 23, at Syracuse
Sat., Nov. 30, at UMass