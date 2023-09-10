UConn football disappointed in Atlanta, loses 35-14 to Georgia State

The UConn football team lost its second game of the season in disappointing fashion, 35-14, on the road at Georgia State on Saturday in Atlanta.

Often finding themselves in third-and-long situations, the Huskies weren’t able to get much of anything going on offense as they managed just 85 total yards in the first half. A pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, the game already decided, helped the team finish with 316 total yards, 40 on the ground and 276 through the air.

Starting quarterback Joe Fagnano completed 4-of-9 pass attempts for 60 yards before he was tackled on a run and came down hard on his shoulder. He finished out the drive, which resulted in a punt, but immediately went over to the sideline for treatment.

Ta’Quan Roberson finished out the first half, the Huskies down 21-0 at the break, and was able to avoid the shutout early in the fourth quarter with a 10-play, 76-yard touchdown drive. The redshirt junior, who transferred in from Penn State ahead of last season and earned the starting job before an ACL injury, found receiver Kevens Clercius in the back of the end zone for UConn’s first passing touchdown of the year, and the first of his UConn career.

Roberson finished the game having completed 19-of-30 pass attempts for 216 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Despite UConn’s defensive line bringing consistent pressure, Georgia State’s mobile quarterback Darren Grainger went untouched on a 65-yard touchdown run to start the scoring on the Panthers’ second offensive drive of the game.

A muffed punt in the second quarter by receiver Brett Buckman gave Georgia State a short field for its second score, a nine-yard completion from Grainger to his top target Robert Lewis. UConn’s ensuing drive was killed by a holding penalty and the Panthers drove down again, helped by a 26-yard run by Grainger on third-and-17, for a two-yard rushing touchdown from running back Marcus Carroll.

The UConn defense made five tackles for a loss and a sack in the first half, and Jackson Mitchell forced a fumble, but the Huskies were hurt by poor field position as a result of the struggling offense and special teams miscues.

Georgia State added two more touchdowns in the second half from Carroll and finished with 394 total yards of offense, 250 on the ground and 144 through the air. The Panthers’ defense, which allowed over 500 yards to Rhode Island in its season-opener and lost seven starters in the transfer portal, forced five UConn punts and caused two turnovers, one on a second quarter fumble by running back Jalen Mitchell and the other on a late interception from Roberson.

Roberson added a second touchdown pass for the Huskies late in the fourth quarter after Buckman made a highlight one-handed catch in the endzone from 32 yards out. Buckman finished with 93 yards on nine catches and the score, while tight end Justin Joly caught four passes for 65 yards and Geordon Porter added 36 yards on two catches.

The Huskies (0-2) return to Rentschler Field for a matchup with Florida International University next Saturday at 3:30 p.m. UConn beat FIU, 33-12, on the road last season.