UConn football controls its territory, defeats UMass, 31-18, to finish season on an up note

AMHERST, Mass. — Maybe it’s hard to argue, as the clock ran out on another disappointing football season, that UConn is making progress. One still has to use the imagination, and it had better be a fertile one, to see its niche as an independent in FBS football.

But the Huskies at least avoided the potential ignominy of losing to UMass, the neighboring independent that has, for years, been their neighbor in the cellar of the subdivision rankings.

UConn played like that mattered Saturday, controlled the season finale from the start and finished with a 31-18 victory over the Minutemen at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both teams finish the season at 3-9, though the Huskies record must be measured against a .500 record and a bowl berth a year ago, and the dashed early season dreams of burnishing a power five application, while UMass actually tripled its victory total of 2022.

The Huskies’ offense never really found an identity or rhythm this season, regardless of the caliber of the opponent, but Saturday was little different, with Victor Rosa’s 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and Cam Edwards’ 4- and 8-yard scoring runs in the second half. Both hard-to-bring-down Connecticut-bred runners had productive afternoons, 102 yards for Norwalk’s Edwards, 71 for Bristol’s Rosa.

But UConn dominated the game from the defensive side of the line of scrimmage, getting three take-aways, one an interception returned for a touchdown, a fourth-down stop and two deflected punts in the first half. That gave the Huskies’ offense favorable field position, starting their first five drives at midfield or closer. They could have done more with these opportunities, but the way this season has gone, a 19-0 lead going into the half was welcome enough news, and the Huskies tucked it away in the second half.

After a couple of exchanges of punts to start the game, and a couple of altercations broken out — certainly both teams cared about this season finale — UConn got the first break. Mumu Bin-Wahad intercepted Taisun Phommachanh’s pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. The snap on the PAT was muffed, so the Huskies settled for a 6-0 lead.

With help of a penalty, UConn sustained a long drive on its next possession, reaching the UMass 11-yard line. But on a 4th-and-1 gamble, the Huskies’ favorite short yardage play, a Jelani Stafford rush, was stymied and the Minutemen had a chance to seize momentum late in the first quarter.

Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 20 years on the next play, then carried again and had the ball knocked out by Jackson Mitchell, playing his last game as a Husky, and UConn ha its third take-away of the quarter. Lee Molette recovered, and the Huskies eventually turned the possession into Joe McFadden’s 31-yard field goal to take a 9-0 lead at the start of the second quarter.

UConn held on downs to regain possession in UMass territory, and after stalling again in the red zone, tacked on another field goal, 30 yards by McFadden.

The Huskies’ Noah Plack got a piece of Riley Moore’s punt, which traveled only 19 yards, and with a UMass holding penalty assessed at the end of the play, UConn again had a short field. This time, Rosa scored on the 17-yard sweep to extend the lead to 19-0.

Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson fumbled on UConn’s first possession of the second half, giving UMass an opening. Phommachanh, from Stratford and Avon Old Farms, this time threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gino Campiotti to make it 19-6. However, the Huskies put the game more of less out of reach with a 9-play, 70-yard drive, finished by Edwards, followed by a failed two-point try.

Bloomfield’s Anthony Simpson made a pretty, over-the-shoulder catch of a Phommachanh bomb for 40 yards, setting up UMass’ second TD early in the fourth quarter, but a long drive, with Edwards and Rosa running most of the plays, allowed the Huskies to kill off 8:12 of the time remaining. Edwards scored again, on an 8-yard run, to go over the 100-yard mark with 3:34 left.

Simpson caught six for 107 yards.