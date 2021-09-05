UConn football coach Randy Edsall announces retirement for after Huskies' 2021 season

Randy Edsall looks on cropped

UConn head football coach Randy Edsall will retire after the 2021 season, he announced Sunday in a news release.

"After 17 years of service at the University of Connecticut as its head football coach, I've decided to retire at the end of the season," Edsall said in a statement released through the university. "Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the University, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year, to allow the University ample time to prepare for the future of the football program. All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible."

The Huskies suffered a 38-28 loss Saturday against FCS opponent Holy Cross, doubling as an 0-2 start to the campaign.

The previous week, UConn's year started with a 45-0 defeat at Fresno State.

Edsall, 63, was a quarterback for Syracuse from 1976-79. He stuck around with the Orange to embark on his coaching career in 1980, as a graduate assistant for the program through '82.

'Cuse kept Edsall as an assistant coach on the staff -- mentoring running backs (1983-84, '86), tight ends (1985) and defensive backs (1987-90) -- before becoming Boston College's running backs coach from 1991-93.

After an NFL stint with former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin's Jacksonville Jaguars from 1994-97, Edsall served as Georgia Tech's defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach in 1998.

UConn hired Edsall as a first-time head coach entering the 1999 season and he took the program to a new level.

The Huskies went from an FCS team to BCS/FBS in 1999. It reached its first bowl game in 2004.

Edsall led UConn to a program-first BCS bowl in 2010 before leaving for the Maryland head-coaching job. His stint with the Terrapins finished in a 22-34 (10-24 conference) record from 2011-15.

Rehired entering 2017, he made his way back to UConn. Edsall's second stint has not been a success, however -- the Huskies are 6-32 overall since then.