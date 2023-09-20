UConn football back in a familiar place: ESPN’s Bottom 10

If there was one sure sign that UConn football had been making progress under Jim Mora, it wasn’t that the Huskies won six games last season, beat Boston College, or that they reached a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

No, for some fans, it might have just been that the program had finally extricated itself from the grips of the most reviled rankings in college football: ESPN’s Bottom 10.

UConn had become a staple in the weekly rankings, which run down the worst teams in the sport, so much so that writer Ryan McGee once attempted to explain their continued presence on the list with the theory that time is a flat circle. They were also given the lazy (though fair) nickname “U-Can’t.”

After winning six games and ceremoniously exiting the rankings last year, fans had hoped the days of enduring the embarrassment that comes along with a regular presence on lists like these were over. So imagine the resigned disappointment when Huskies fans clicked on the story Wednesday and were greeted with this in the No. 10 spot:

“Hey, Huskies! There y’all … er, yous guys, are!”

The theme of this week’s rankings was recognizing an old friend, replete with lyrics from Eric Clapton’s “Hello Old Friend.” It’s not hard to see why. McGee likened UConn’s return to the Bottom 10 to an old and familiar tradition.

“In this topsy-turvy college football world where quarterbacks star in national hamburger chain ads and UCLA-Rutgers is going to be a conference game, looking at Thanksgiving weekend and knowing that U-Can’t vs. UMess (UMass) has the potential to once again be a Pillow Fight of the Century is like a warm blanket,” McGee wrote. “Sure, it has moth holes in it and it’s warm because a husky just peed all over it, but still, it’s a blanket.”

That’s got to warm a Husky fan’s heart.

It’s lists like these that perpetuate the poor national reputation UConn has built in football. These are the kinds of things that Mora is talking about when he said after last week’s loss to Florida International: “I will not let this program descend back to what it was. I promise you that. I promise our fans that.”

But after an 0-3 start and given its history, UConn had to expect that it would land on lists like these again.

The Huskies will have a chance to turn things around on Saturday as they face No. 18 Duke at Rentschler Field.