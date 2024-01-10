UConn football announces update to home-and-home series with Wake Forest

The UConn football program announced an update to its home-and-home series with Wake Forest, originally announced in May 2021, on Wednesday morning.

The Huskies will now host the matchup in 2024, welcoming the Demon Deacons to Rentschler Field on Oct. 19. UConn will then make its first trip to Winston-Salem since 2003, when the programs first met, on Sept. 16, 2028.

Wake Forest currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series. UConn won the first-ever matchup, 51-17, in 2003 after Dan Orlovsky threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns and running back Cornell Brockington ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns. The Demon Deacons won the next two matchups, 24-13 in 2006 and 24-10 in the 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl.

UConn won its last two games to finish 3-9 in 2023, its second year under head coach Jim Mora. Wake Forest finished its 2023 season at 4-8.

According to a program release, UConn football is expected to release its full 2024 schedule in the coming weeks.