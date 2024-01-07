UConn football adds power-conference transfers, including Wisconsin’s Skyler Bell, formerly of Taft School

The UConn football team has reportedly added three power-conference transfers to its roster for next season.

Skyler Bell, WR, Wisconsin

Former Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell, who’s originally from the Bronx and played high school football at the Taft School in Watertown, will be a Husky next season. Bell, who will be a redshirt junior next fall, caught 38 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown in 10 games with the Badgers this season.

The six-foot, 190-pound speedster also rushed for a total of 160 yards on 12 carries for Wisconsin in 2022, including a long run of 44 yards. His career-long reception is 49 yards.

Bell was the 124th-ranked wide receiver in the country and a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2021, according to 247Sports.com. He chose Wisconsin over Iowa, Georgia Tech, UConn and Buffalo.

Keegan Jones, RB/WR, UCLA

Jones, who will be a graduate student next season, spent the first four years of his career at UCLA. The 5-10, 185 pound utility man saw time at both running back and wide receiver for the Bruins, rushing 14 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also caught eight passes for 77 yards last year.

The Cleveland, Tenn. native had his best year in 2022, when he combined for 554 yards (332 rushing, 222 receiving) and five touchdowns (3 receiving, 2 rushing). He’s known for his speed, and was the Tennessee state champion in the 200-meter dash in high school.

A three-star recruit coming out of Cleveland High, Jones chose UCLA over Michigan and Baylor.

Logan Frederic, LS, TCU

Frederic, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season, is a 6-3, 210-pound long snapper from Littleton, Colo. He’s yet to see game action as a collegian, serving time as a backup this season after redshirting for the national runner-up Horned Frogs in 2022.