UConn finishes No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 16th time

DOUG FEINBERG
·3 min read
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, dances with his team in celebration of their NCAA college basketball game win in the Big East tournament finals against Marquette at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

In one of the most unconventional seasons ever, UConn finished in a familiar place — at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.

It's the 16th time that the Huskies have completed the regular season as the top team in the poll. They received 23 first-place votes on Monday from a national media panel of 30 voters.

UConn paused activities early on in the season due to COVID-19 issues and didn't play its first game until Dec. 12. The team ran through the Big East's regular season and conference tournament finishing at 24-1 and is in line for a No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament when the field is announced Monday night.

The Huskies were No. 1 for the final five weeks of the season.

While UConn's main goal is to win a 12th national championship, coach Geno Auriemma didn't want to downplay the poll accomplishment, especially with such a young squad led by sensational freshman Paige Bueckers.

“If the season ends and you say 'We're No. 1 in the country,' it should mean something, it means you had a great year," Auriemma said. "To me, any time you lose sight of all that, you’re diminishing your accomplishments a little bit. It can’t just be Final Four or nothing.”

There were five different teams ranked No. 1 this season — the second most in the poll's history. Stanford, which spent six weeks atop the Top 25, finished at No. 2; the Cardinal received five first-place votes.

North Carolina State was No. 3, matching its best final ranking, achieved by the 1978 squad. The Wolfpack received the other two first-place votes. Texas A&M and Baylor rounded out the top five teams.

Here are other tidbits from the poll:

FINISHING STRONG

Buoyed by its strong run to the championship game of the SEC Tournament, No. 10 Georgia had its best final ranking in 20 years. The Bulldogs were fourth in 2001 and hadn’t been in the top 10 to end a season since.

CONSISTENT WOLVERINES

Michigan finished the season ranked 16th, marking only the second time in program history that the Wolverines were in the final poll. They finished 25th in 2000. The team was also ranked every week for the first time.

“To finish 16th in a year where our program went through two separate pauses in the global pandemic speaks volumes to the consistency of our program and the direction we’re headed,” coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

CONFERENCE SUPREMECY

The Southeastern Conference had six teams in the final poll with No. 6 South Carolina, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Arkansas and No. 18 Kentucky joining Texas A&M and Georgia. The Big Ten was next with five teams and the Pac-12 had four. The ACC and the Big 12 each had two teams ranked.

UNBEATEN LANCERS

Cal Baptist earned its first vote ever in the women's AP Top 25 after winning the WAC Tournament. The school is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament because it's in its third season of a four-year transition phase to full Division I membership status.

Receiving national recognition for the first time in the poll was a huge deal to the school, which is 24-0 this season.

“It’s a big honor to receive votes in the Top 25," coach Jarrod Olson said. "It’s been an exciting season so far and I am very proud of the hard work the team has given. “

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Recommended Stories

  • UConn returning to NCAA Tournament after a five-year absence

    STORRS, Conn. (AP) UConn's climb back to national relevance took a major step forward when the Huskies were announced as a No. 7 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. UConn (15-7), which has won four national titles since 1999, is returning to the tournament for the 34th time, but the first since losing to Kansas in the second round during the 2015-16 season. The Huskies are scheduled to play No. 10-seed Maryland on Saturday.

  • James Bouknight on UConn's NCAA tournament bid: 'This is what you work for'

    UConn Huskies star James Bouknight explains the feeling of making the NCCA Tournament for the first time in his college career. Plus, coach Dan Hurley shares how it feels to finally make the tournament after years of rebuilding.

  • 4 big decisions facing the NCAA women's tournament selection committee

    Who is the overall No. 1 seed? Who gets the final No. 1 seed? Will Notre Dame make the field? Here are some of the key questions facing the women's NCAA tournament selection committee.

  • March Madness: What you need to know about UConn, Rutgers, and Iona making NCAA Tournament

    The UConn Huskies (15-7) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-11) will partake in March Madness this weekend.

  • Reports: Minnesota to part ways with coach Richard Pitino

    In eight seasons, Pitino amassed a 141-123 record with just a 54-96 conference record over his time at Minnesota.

  • Boise State selected to NIT Field

    INDIANAPOLIS - Boise State men's basketball was selected to the National Invitation Tournament, the NCAA announced

  • Gonzaga completes season-long run at No. 1 in AP Top 25

    Gonzaga opened the season at No. 1. The Bulldogs never let go of that ranking. Now, after a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, coach Mark Few's Bulldogs are focused on trying to become the first unbeaten national champion in more than four decades.

  • WNBA celebrates 25-year anniversary with creative logo as part of 'Count it' campaign

    The league released a video debuting the logo and announced plans for the Commissioner's Cup.

  • Grading Jonnu Smith’s deal with the New England Patriots: A-

    The New England Patriots have a new weapon for Cam Newton in the form of Jonnu Smith. Was this a good move?

  • Report: Rams trying to re-sign Leonard Floyd before free agency

    The Rams are trying to get Leonard Floyd under contract before free agency begins.

  • Breaking down the Rams’ options with RFA Darious Williams

    The Rams have multiple paths to keeping Darious Williams, which all come with different costs.

  • Suzuki S-Presso: Pros and cons

    Entering the local automotive market in March of last year, the Suzuki S-Presso has since been one of the Japanese car manufacturer’s most sought-after vehicles. With a slew of practical features and an affordable price tag to boot, there’s no wonder why this five-door hatchback has won the hearts of many. Although it had big shoes to fill in replacing the Alto, the S-Presso looks to offer prospective buyers a high-riding vehicle that doesn’t break the bank. Interested in investing in Suzuki’s hot hatch? Let’s first look at a few pros and cons before you decide to splash the cash. Pros: 1. Reliable KB10 engine. Powering the all-new Suzuki S-Presso is the Japanese car company’s iconic K10B engine fitted in many of the brand’s compact cars since 2008. The 12-valve three-cylinder 1.0 liter petrol engine can put out a maximum output of 67 horses and 97Nm of torque giving the S-Presso peppy performance helping drivers keep up with city traffic. The engine is married to a five-speed manual transmission boasting optimal gear ratio giving the S-Presso the best possible fuel consumption and performance by reducing the friction for the engine and drivetrain. Speaking of which... 2. Economical driving experience. Although the S-Presso shares the same engine as the Celerio, the former is 90 kilograms lighter than the latter. Reports have it that when used in the city under heavy traffic, the S-Presso can muster an average fuel consumption of 11 to 19 km/L. On the freeway, it clocks about 25 km/L - not bad for a 1.0-liter engine. That said, the Suzuki S-Presso makes for a great vehicle for a small family or an ideal daily driver to brave everyday commutes. 3. A not-so-compact cabin. Leg and headroom inside the S-Presso is surprisingly large. There’s no need to crouch when entering the vehicle and even tall passengers can easily fit in the back. Thanks to its rather scanty seats, slim door pads, and a high roof, Suzuki’s five-door hatch helps carve out a spacious interior for four average-sized adults. At the back, Suzuki’s S-Presso offers 239 liters of space, more than enough for a week’s worth of groceries or a few days’ amount of laundry — spacious indeed for a hatchback that’s a little short of five feet in width and a hair over five feet in height. 4. Driving and maneuverability. Suzuki’s aim in designing the S-Presso was to push the car as high as possible, this lets drivers sit high up with a good view of the road ahead. Thanks to its 14-inch wheels the S-Presso enjoys 180mm of ground clearance allowing it to easily glide over worrisome potholes and road humps as high as a dike. Its tall and narrow stance also helps in zipping around the tight streets of the Metro, and with an 11.69 foot length, the S-Presso can easily fit in areas where parking can be a challenge. Adding to its positive points are strong air-conditioning and a striking road presence. Yes, that’s driving the Sizzle Orange S-Presso at high noon with non-tinted windows. Cons: 1. Poor noise insulation. At high speeds, the S-Presso experiences a little jerk here and there, as expected from a vehicle that has a high and tapered stance. This makes the S-Presso a little noisy during highway runs. Drivers will hear wind, tire, and engine noise permeating the cabin which could leave them checking for any open windows every now and then. Because of its lack of sound dampening and poor high-speed stability, the S-Presso makes for a better urban vehicle than a highway car. 2. Missing a few essential features. The S-Presso only sports a single windshield spray nozzle, a single reverse light, no rear wiper, no rear power window, no internal day/night mirror, no adjustable steering wheels, and no driver height adjustment. However, Suzuki’s newest hatch offers a reasonable infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, a 12-volt socket, and a USB outlet. Plus, you get the standard dual front airbags, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, child proof door locks, Isofix tethers, ABS, and an engine immobilizer, giving you the bare essentials in terms of safety. It’s also worth noting that the digital speedometer does not come with a tachometer, quite odd for a manual. And while experienced drivers can play it by the ear, beginners won’t be able to monitor their RPM while driving. Push or pass? Suzuki’s all-new S-Presso offers features fit for its target market. It’s an affordable vehicle built for city driving coupled with an engine with a likewise affordable fuel consumption. And as good as the S-Presso fares in city streets, it’s not as good when braving the highways. That said, The S-Presso makes for a good deal if you belong to Suzuki’s target segment. Otherwise, you’re better off checking other vehicles elsewhere. Photos from Suzuki Also Read: 2021 Suzuki APV: The pros and cons Suzuki PH brings its vehicles to your home for a test drive 2020 Suzuki Celerio: The 2 variants in detail

  • Report: ‘Interest from top clubs’ for Pulisic as Chelsea linked with Coman

    To call Christian Pulisic's time at Chelsea an up-and-down affair is to over-simplify a complicated situation. Where could he go if he leaves London?

  • As Cuomo fights for political life, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul stays the course and waits

    Lawmakers are increasingly calling for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to take the helm while investigations look into allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

  • Lost to mountain, Japanese internee's bones return home

    When Giichi Matsumura arrived at his final resting place in late December, the people who knew him best when he disappeared from a Japanese internment camp in 1945 already were there. Then an Inyo County sheriff's sergeant phoned and asked for a DNA sample to see if the unearthed bones belonged to her grandfather, the only Manzanar prisoner who died in the mountains.

  • Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sign two-fight deal to unify titles – Eddie Hearn

    Joshua’s promoter says a venue will be confirmed ‘within the next month’.

  • James Borrego: LaMelo Ball has shown tremendous growth this season

    The play of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball this season has forced many to change their opinion of his overall game. Ball, through 36 games played, is averaging 15.6 points, 6.4 assists, six rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He was twice named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month and is the likely front-runner for Rookie of the Year. Hornets head coach James Borrego spoke Saturday about his progression. He has improved in basically every area from the day he stepped in here, James Borrego told reporters

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Ginny and Georgia' to 'Last Chance U'

    "Ginny and Georgia," a new Netflix original, rose to the top of the streamer's popularity rankings this week.

  • Reality Steve Revealed the First Potential Bachelorette Contestants for [SPOILER'S] Season

    They! Have! ARRIVED!

  • Can Dogs Eat Grapes?

    A veterinarian explains how the common fruit could be fatal for your dog.