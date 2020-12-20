UConn falls to No. 9 Creighton 76-74 in OT

James Bouknight vs Creighton

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 19 points and No. 9 Creighton beat UConn 76-74 in overtime Sunday in the Huskies’ return to the Big East.

Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1 Big East), who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.

James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies (3-1, 0-1), who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues.

This was UConn’s first Big East game since a 63-59 win over Providence on March 9, 2013, a span of 2,834 days.

Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT. Zegarowski, who shot 4 of 14, made a layup with just over 13 seconds left to cut the UConn lead to 66-64. After R.J. Cole missed a pair of foul shots on the other end, Damien Jefferson hit a jumper in the lane to tie the game.

Creighton led by as many as 12 points in the first half and 33-29 at halftime.

Bouknight’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Huskies a 36-35 lead early in the second half and the teams went back and forth from there. There were 15 lead changes in the game.