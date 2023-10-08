UConn ends 5-game losing streak to start season with 38-31 win over Rice

UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora watches from the sideline as they take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Quan Roberson threw two touchdown passes, defensive tackle Jelani Stafford ran for two and UConn forced four turnovers and picked up its first win of the season, 38-31, over Rice on Saturday.

Rice (3-3) led 14-0 after one quarter but the Huskies (1-5) scored the next four touchdowns, including Jackson Mitchell’s 50-yard scoop and score after a backwards pass for a 28-14 lead early in the second half.

J.T. Daniels’ second touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey in the second half, a 30-yarder, pulled the Owls within 31-28 with 6:56 to play. But four plays later Roberson found Justin Joly over the middle and he turned it into a 59-yard score.

Chris Shearin picked off Daniels at the UConn 25 with 4:16 to play. After a punt, the Owls reached the UConn 5 before settling for a field goal with 40 seconds left but the Huskies recovered the onside kick.

Roberson was 15-of-19 for 215 yards. He found Cameron Ross for 41 yards in the 28-point surge. That included Stafford’s two short runs, his second-straight game with two TDs. He scored the Huskies’ first TD as a fullback after Pryce Yates sacked Daniels and Stafford recovered at the 2. Two snaps later Mitchell contributed the defensive score.

Chris Hudson recovered a muffed punt to set up Stafford’s second TD.

Daniels was 33-of-49 for 362 yards with McCaffrey catching seven balls for 100 yards. Juma Otoviano had two touchdown runs in the first quarter.