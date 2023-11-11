UConn drops fourth straight after 44-6 loss to No. 21 James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jordan McCloud threw for a career-high 457 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 James Madison overcame a slow start and beat Connecticut 44-6 on Saturday, the Dukes’ 13th consecutive win dating to last season.

McCloud connected with Reggie Brown on scoring throws of 80 and 55 yards, Zach Helton from 21 yards and Phoenix Sproles from 5 yards as the Dukes (10-0) pulled away after leading just 10-3 at halftime.

The Huskies (1-9) lost their fourth straight and third this season to a ranked team.

McCloud finished 33 for 37 while going over 400 passing yards for the third time this season. Elijah Sarratt caught 13 passes for 160 yards and Brown caught nine for 202, the first receiver in school history to go over 200 yards in a game.

McCloud’s first three TD throws came on drives that took one play, four plays and five plays. The Dukes also had a score without running an offensive play from scrimmage when Brent Austin intercepted a pass and returned it 81 yards late.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: At 1-8, the Huskies had little to lose by pulling out some tricks, but their first one didn’t work, though it could have been worse. Facing fourth and 5 at their 40, they tried a fake punt with the ball snapped to running back Victor Rosa, who was stopped a yard short of the first down. The only consolation for the Huskies was that presented with a short field, the Dukes settled for a 29-yard field goal. JMU kicked another after recovering a fumble at the UConn 33 after halftime.

James Madison: The Dukes started as though they weren’t ready. McCloud, coming off a six-touchdown game last week in a 42-14 win at Georgia State, fumbled on the first play and center Tanner Morris recovered. McCloud later was called for intentional grounding under pressure, then sacked for a 12-yard loss on the next play.

UP NEXT

Connecticut plays at home for the first time in a month Saturday against Sacred Heart.

The Dukes remain at home and faces Appalachian State on Saturday.