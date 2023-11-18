Has UConn displaced Indiana basketball on the college basketball's Mount Rushmore?

BLOOMINGTON — The candy stripes invade Madison Square Garden this weekend when Indiana basketball faces Connecticut on Sunday as part of this year’s Empire Classic.

The programs don’t have a ton of shared history — this weekend’s game is the 10th all-time matchup and only third in last decade — but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing linking the two schools.

What puts Indiana and Connecticut in the same breath are the five banners hanging in each arena.

Connecticut has joined IU among college basketball’s Mount Rushmore with five national titles over the past 23 years. Last season's championship ties the Huskies alongside the Hoosiers and Duke for the fourth most all-time.

Only UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) have more titles.

Indiana had as many coaching changes during that stretch and the last time it made a Final Four was back in 2002.

The game on Saturday represents a chance for the Hoosiers to claw back into the spotlight at Connecticut’s expense and give coach Mike Woodson a signature non-conference win. He’s 9-11 against ranked opponents.

Indiana’s most notable non-conference wins during Woodson's tenure are victories over Xavier and No. 18 North Carolina last year.

It’s a huge hill to climb for a roster composed mostly of first- and second-year players and Woodson has recognized it as such.

“Sometimes on certain nights you get good things from some of these young players, sometimes you don't,” Woodson said, after an 89-80 win over Wright State. “That's just how it works.”

Woodson has tempered early-season expectations accordingly, but it’s clear that he views these moments as a measuring stick to see just how far IU has to go to become the Big Ten title contenders he wants them to be.

Tipoff Sunday is 1 p.m. on ESPN.

“It's going to put us in (a good) position,” Woodson said, back at the team’s media day of the schedule. “... I like competition. That’s just my nature. That’s how I’ve been all my life as a player and coach. You can’t be scared of competition, man, or you’re in the wrong game.”

If anyone understands what Woodson is trying to accomplish, it’s UConn coach Dan Hurley, who won a title in his fifth season. The pitch he gave recruits sounds an awful lot like one Woodson has talked about delivering in hopes of convincing top-ranked recruits to come to Bloomington.

“The history and tradition ... we sold it to these guys," Hurley said, last year. “We've done it here before. We can do it again.”

Can Woodson and company do the same? This weekend's Empire Classic will show how far the Hoosiers have come and how far they have left to go.

