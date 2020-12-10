With UConn debut approaching, top recruit Paige Bueckers is focused on team success

312732366 bueckers-watch

SNY kicks off its UConn Women’s Basketball coverage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with the Season Preview show, followed by UConn vs. UMass-Lowell at 1:00 p.m. and a special Huskies All Access program immediately after Post Game. Huskies All Access takes a behind-the-scenes look at the new team featuring Paige Bueckers.

High expectations are nothing new for Paige Bueckers.

The former top overall high school recruit won just about every major Player of the Year award as a senior at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minn., and she even had Divison 1 scholarship offers before stepping on the high school court.

But playing for UConn has always been Bueckers’ goal, and now that she’s approaching the start of her widely anticipated freshman season in Storrs, Conn., the 5-foot-11 point guard is ready to block out all the external chatter and focus on the game of basketball.

“I’ve always tried to push all of the outside noise away,” Bueckers said. “I mean, it’s a huge blessing and I love all the recognition and everything that I get rewarded for. People have these huge expectations for me and I haven’t played a game yet. There’s just really high expectations, and I feel like there’s pressure put on me to perform and be the reason that UConn is on top again, but I don’t think any of that is true. And coach (Geno Auriemma) tells me that like I don’t need to worry about the pressure and just need to worry about the team, and that’s who I’ve always been.

"I’ve tried not to have doubts when noise gets me good or bad. … Obviously I can’t ignore it, but just push it to the side. I’m really just focused on earning the respect of my teammates, and my coaches, and just coming in, doing the right thing, playing selfless and doing whatever the team needs. And whatever happens, happens."

The 19-year-old Bueckers is now learning from one of the greatest coaches in the history of college basketball. Auriemma has won a stunning 11 national championships and is an eight-time winner of the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. He’s tutored legends of the women’s game like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Lobo, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart, among many others.

Story continues

Bueckers wants to follow in those footsteps, and Auriemma believes she has the drive to be great.

“She’s not a kid who plays basketball. She’s a basketball player. She lives for the game,” Auriemma said. “That’s not going to change. She studies the game. She understands the game. She’s in the gym all the time. She wants to win. She wants to do well. She wants to make every shot, she wants to make every play. She wants to be a great teammate. That’s not going to change.

“How she thinks on the basketball court and how she thinks just in general as a college player, that will change. That will improve. That will continue to grow, but the basic tenants of who she is. That’s not changing.”

As a high school senior, Bueckers averaged 21. 4 points, 9.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. But now, even with all of the hype she has surrounding her, Bueckers is one of the youngest players on a UConn team hopeful to win yet another title.

Bueckers explained that there’s a fine line between being a leader on the court and knowing when to follow the lead of upperclassmen.

“The freshman transition for me is learning when and when not to use my voice and just knowing if I should say something or an upperclassman should say something,” Bueckers said. “It’s just me kind of learning my role here and what I should do and what I shouldn't do.

“That has been the hard part, but I've enjoyed it and I’m still learning every day and hoping to fill in that leadership role.”

So as the Huskies take on UMass-Lowell to start their season, Bueckers will undoubtedly be in the spotlight. But no matter what lies ahead for Bueckers personally, her focus will always be on team success.

“I’m not really worried about any individual awards,” Bueckers said. “I’m just looking to win championships and whatever it takes to do that.”