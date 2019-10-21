UConn’s Dan Hurley and the Big East preview podcast

After an interview with UConn head coach Dan Hurley, Rob Dauster was joined on Monday by Travis Hines to preview the Big East Conference. Just how much will the youth movement impact Villanova this season? Can Markus Howard carry Marquette? Can Myles Powell carry Seton Hall? Which team jumps up from the middle of the pack – Providence? Creighton? Georgetown? Xavier? Here is the full rundown:

OPEN: UConn’s Dan Hurley

Butler: 20:20

Creighton: 27:08

DePaul: 33:05

Georgetown: 36:30

Marquette: 44:50

Providence: 51:35

Seton Hall: 56:45

St. John’s: 1:04:55

Villanova: 1:11:10

Xavier: 1:19:05