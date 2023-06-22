UConn, Dan Hurley agree to new six-year deal

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Hurley led UConn to the school’s sixth NCAA men’s basketball title last season, and now he’s been rewarded for his efforts.

The university announced that Hurley has agreed to a new six-year contract that will guarantee him $31.5 million with incentives that can take that number even higher, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in the country.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” said UConn athletic director David Benedict. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

A Jersey City, N.J. native, Hurley took over the Huskies program in 2018 after successful stints as the head coach at Wagner and Rhode Island. After posting a 16-17 record in his first year in Storrs, Hurley immediately had the program trending upwards, making the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons.

Hurley and the Huskies made things look easy in last season’s NCAA Tournament, winning each of their games by at least 13 points, including a 76-59 win over San Diego State in the National Championship Game.

The 50-year-old Hurley is now under contract through the 2028-29 season.