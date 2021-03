The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski was right where he wanted to be - on the basketball court - after a difficult week off the floor for the Creighton basketball program. In what might have been his last college home game, Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points to lead the No. 14 Bluejays to a 93-73 victory over Butler on Saturday. The Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott, who is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss.