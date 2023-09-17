UConn comeback falls short in third straight loss, this time a disappointing setback to FIU

Sep. 16—EAST HARTFORD — Trailing by 21 points at halftime, UConn emerged from a prolonged funk that extended back to last week's loss.

The Huskies scored 14 straight points to cut the deficit to seven with just over 14 minutes left on Saturday at Rentschler Field.

The remaining fans got behind the Huskies.

But UConn couldn't complete the comeback and failed to overcome a poor first half, falling to Florida International, 24-17.

The Huskies (0-3) won last year's meeting 33-12 on the road.

Remember last year?

That's when UConn posted a surprising six wins and earned a bowl berth in coach Jim Mora's first year.

There's been no sign of that team so far this fall.

FIU scored 17 points in the second quarter to build a 24-3 halftime lead behind the play of true freshman quarterback Keyone Jenkins, who threw for two touchdowns in the first half and also scored on a one-yard sneak on the game's first series for a lead that the Panthers (3-1) would never relinquish.

Jenkins finished 15 for 27 for 284 yards overall.

Junior running back Devontae Houston led the Huskies with 126 yards on 19 carries.

The Huskies made it interesting.

Down by 21, 303-pound Jelani Stafford plowed into the end zone from the one to cap a second-half opening drive for the Huskies, who went 82 yards in eight plays.

Then, with 14 minutes left in the game, quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson hooked up with Devontae Houston for a 37-yard scoring play to slice the deficit to seven.

After a defensive stand, UConn got the ball back at its own 22-yard line with five minutes, 54 seconds left.

Faced with a fourth down and three from the 45, Mora elected to punt. Some fans booed his choice.

The Huskies had one more chance after forcing another punt and received great field position, starting at the FIU 47 with 2:41 left.

They almost completed the comeback, but an offensive holding penalty negated Justin Joly's 11-yard touchdown reception. And they came up short on a fourth down and 14 pass play with just under a minute left.

FIU ran out the clock to end the game.

The Huskies, who came into the game averaging 14 points per game, produced little offense in the opening two quarters and only slightly improved in the second half.

The Huskies had a promising first series.

Their running game, barely a factor in the first two games, found its footing. They piled up 64 yards — 14 more than in last week's 35-14 loss at Georgia State.

But UConn had to settle for Joe McFadden's 26-yard field goal when the drive stalled after a first and 10 from the 10.

That was the first half highlight as far as UConn's offensive attack. The Huskies generated only 48 total yards in the next six possessions.

Roberson struggled in his first start since the season opener last season during which he suffered a knee injury. He replaced Joe Fagnano, who's out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Roberson finished 15 for 32 for 170 yards and a touchdown.

The most damaging FIU touchdown came near the end of the second quarter.

Jenkins spotted receiver Kris Mitchell behind a defender and connected for a 64-yard touchdown pass to give FIU a 24-3 lead with 47 seconds left.

The Huskies showed signs of life in the second half, keeping the Panthers scoreless.

But, without a downfield passing game, they found it difficult to move the ball.

