UConn coach Randy Edsall to step aside immediately after 0-2 start, plan to finish season

Randy Edsall’s plan to finish out the season is apparently over.

Though he announced on Sunday that this season would be his last, the UConn football coach will instead step aside from his post immediately, the school said on Monday night.

“Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement.

Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos will step in as the interim coach through the end of the year.

“I have gotten to know Lou over the last two years and have great respect for him as a person and for his football acumen,” Benedict said, via the Hartford Courant. “There is no doubt that Lou has the respect of the players and I look forward to supporting him and the team for the remainder of the 2021 season.”

Edsall had planned to finish out season

Edsall said Sunday that this season would be his final one in Storrs. The Huskies opened the season 0-2 after falling 45-0 to Fresno State and then to FCS school Holy Cross on Saturday.

“Back in 2017 I made a commitment to the university, but felt it was better to make this announcement now rather than the end of the year to allow the university ample time to prepare for the future of the football program,” he said Sunday . “All my focus and attention for the rest of the season will be to prepare our players and coaches to go out and win as many games as possible.”

Now, though, it seems the Huskies are instead ready for a fresh start immediately.

Edsall, 63, first took over at UConn in 1999 and helped lead the program to the FBS level and into the Big East. Edsall stayed with the Huskies through the 2010 season before leaving for Maryland.

The Terps, however, fired Edsall midway through his fifth season after he went just 22-34 in College Park.

Two years later, Edsall returned to Storrs once again. He’s won just six games in the past four seasons there, however, and is fresh off of back-to-back losses.

Edsall will finish his career at UConn with a 76-95 overall record with three bowl wins.