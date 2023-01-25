What UConn coach Geno Auriemma said about rivalry with Lady Vols basketball, Pat Summitt

When explaining what the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball rivalry used to be with UConn this week, Huskies coach Geno Auriemma compared it to other great sports rivalries.

"It was probably the first and only classic women's basketball rivalry on the level of North Carolina and Duke ... Steelers-Cowboys, and Yankees-Red Sox, and Auburn-Alabama, and right there, UConn-Tennessee women's basketball," Auriemma said Wednesday. "I mean to be put in that context with those other rivalries ... it became something really special."

But Auriemma's current players don't know a lot about how incredible the rivalry used to be – and it may not be what it used to, Auriemma said, because too much has changed.

FROM SUNDAY'S WIN: This was no ordinary comeback by Lady Vols basketball vs Missouri and why it's important

MTSU RANKED BEFORE LADY VOLS: Best women's basketball team in Tennessee? MTSU ranked No. 23, Lady Vols on cusp in AP poll

COLLEGE GAMEDAY IN KNOXVILLE: ESPN to host three women's basketball 'College GameDay' shows, including Lady Vols vs. UConn

It's not the No. 1 vs. No. 2 teams in the country like it used to be every year. The matchup doesn't happen twice, sometimes three times a season because of the NCAA Tournament.

"It's healthy because it still means something," Auriemma said. "But I don't know exactly what that is – it was like they were in our league ... it's still going to be a big game. Everybody thinks it's a big game. But there's going to have to be a rejuvenation for their players and our players to kind of get caught up in it."

And one of the biggest parts of the rivalry, legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, retired after the 2012 season and died in 2016 after a five-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Auriemma said Carol Stiff was one of the people with ESPN involved in bringing the rivalry back, wanting to raise money and awareness for the Pat Summitt Foundation. Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper was all for it, and Auriemma said the rivalry was gone for so long, "whatever animosity was there, it just wasn't there anymore."

Story continues

Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, left, shakes hand with Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma before their women's college basketball game in this Jan. 7, 2006 file photo in Knoxville, Tenn. The two schools meet against this weekend.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Harper said the renewal of the rivalry has been good for women's basketball and she'd like to see it continue. Auriemma agreed, as long as the games continue to be good and "people treat each other well."

"You can't control the fans," Auriemma said. "We got some fans, you can't believe what comes out of their mouth, and they've got some fans you can't believe what comes out of their mouth. And you've just got to take that as part of the deal. But as long as it's healthy, and it doesn't become something like it started to become last time, there's a lot of value in playing the game."

If it wasn't for Auriemma and Summitt's relationship and the classic matchups they had, Auriemma said he doesn't know if either of the programs would have risen to greatness they achieved.

"We helped each other," Auriemma said. "Coaching against Pat and having Pat in the league, or in the world of women's basketball was like Dean Smith and Mike Krzyzewski and John Wooden."

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, talks with Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper before of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

But Auriemma also said at a certain point, you have to be fair to the players and coaches there now. He admires what he and Summitt had, and "loved every minute of it" like everyone else. But Auriemma said at some point, it has to be about the current team more than the past.

"I think sometimes the pressure of having to live up to that legacy, of carrying on that legacy in her name and keeping the flame burning – while all that's really good, at some point it's got to take a little bit of a backseat to what Kellie's trying to do and the program she's trying to build," Auriemma said. “When I leave here, it's time to move on. Kellie needs the space, the players need the space, the program needs the space to grow at their own pace, to write their own story.

"Kellie handles it amazingly well. It’s not the easiest thing in the world to do that. And you see it happening everywhere when a legendary coach steps down – when in Pat’s case, you pass way too early.”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lady Vols-UConn: Geno Auriemma on rivalry, Pat Summitt, Kellie Harper