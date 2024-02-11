UConn coach Geno Auriemma after loss to South Carolina: 'They took advantage of every mistake we made'

In this UConn postgame news conference, head coach Geno Auriemma said the Huskies simply "didn't play well enough" in their 83-65 loss to South Carolina. The coach felt the team's transition defense was lacking and on offense, they missed several open looks, which is not a recipe for success against the No.1 team in the country. Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards each scored 20 points but Auriemma was disappointed in the play of freshmen Ice Brady and KK Arnold, who had just two points between them. Still, he hopes the loss will be a teaching moment saying, "it was a great experience for those young guys because it's the first time they've had to play big roles in a game like this."