UConn coach Dan Hurley talks NCAA win
The University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach shares his reaction to the Huskies’ second straight March Madness win.
UConn picked up its sixth national championship win on Monday night, and became the first program to win back-to-back titles since 2007.
The Huskies are the first team since Florida in 2006 and 2007 to win consecutive Final Fours.
UConn is headed to the Final Four for the 23rd time in program history.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
UConn will find out its seed on Sunday.
Hurley wasn't the only one to take his name out of consideration with UK's John Calipari reportedly on his way out the door.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
The Huskies left little doubt as to who the best team in college basketball was this season.
