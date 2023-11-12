UConn coach Dan Hurley reacts to the team's 40-point win over Stonehill

After winning the national championship last season, UConn head coach Dan Hurley is not an easy guy to please. The Huskies routed Stonehill 107-67 on Saturday afternoon but Hurley deemed it, "overall not a good performance." He wants to see his big men, Samson Johnson and Donovan Clingan dominate in the paint and pointed to Johnson's one defensive rebound as an area that needs improvement. Hurley admitted the team is still learning to play together but added, "we're trying to maintain a level of top quality, top execution and a full 40-minute mentality."