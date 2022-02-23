UConn coach Dan Hurley ejected after pumping up crowd during matchup against No. 8 Villanova

UConn coach Dan Hurley walks off the court after being ejected during the first half of their game against Villanova on Tuesday. (AP/Jessica Hill)

Dan Hurley was ejected on Tuesday night after receiving a technical foul for pumping up Huskies fans at the XL Center.

Hurley, late in the first half of No. 21 UConn’s matchup with No. 8 Villanova, picked up a technical foul after yelling at an official and slapping the side of the scorers table.

Hurley then turned to the home crowd and started trying to hype them up. Almost instantly, he was handed a second technical foul and thrown out of the game.

UConn held a one-point lead at the time, but the technicals resulted in a quick 6-0 run after Collin Gillespie hit three of four free throws and then Jermaine Samuels hit a 3-pointer.

UConn had won three straight and four of its last five — including a win over then-No. 18 Marquette — headed into Tuesday night’s Big East matchup. The Wildcats had won the previous battle 85-74 earlier this month. Villanova entered Tuesday’s game on a five-game win streak, which included a five-point win over then-No. 8 Providence last week.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.