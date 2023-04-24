UConn coach Dan Hurley accidentally ignored call from President Joe Biden after national championship win

The next time Dan Hurley gets an unknown call from a 202 number, he’s likely to drop everything and pick it up.

In the days and weeks that followed UConn’s national championship win over San Diego State earlier this month, Hurley actually ignored a phone call from President Joe Biden.

He was on a call with a recruit when he noticed the call from a Washington D.C. area code come through, and opted to ignore it.

“It doesn’t come up on your caller ID like Joe Biden,” Hurley told The Athletic. “I just assumed when the President calls, it would be someone interrupting your call saying, ‘The President is on the line.’”

Honestly, it’s hard to blame him. Very few people jump to answer a call from an unknown number anymore, especially if they’re on the other line when it comes in.

And, it wasn’t a total loss.

“I got a voicemail,” Hurley said.

Dan Hurley was on the phone with a recruit when President Joe Biden tried to reach out to him earlier this month. (AP/David J. Phillip)

UConn rolled past San Diego State 76-59 in the national championship game earlier this month to claim the program’s fifth title in the last 25 years. The Huskies flew through the NCAA tournament, too, and beat every opponent by double digits on their title run.

Hurley will get his chance to make up for the missed phone call with the president soon. Biden invited both UConn and the LSU women’s team to the White House to celebrate their respective titles in the near future.