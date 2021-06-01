UConn, Central Connecticut, Fairfield headed to NCAA baseball tournament

Jun. 1—UConn, Central Connecticut and Fairfield all received berths in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament field of 64 announced Monday.

UConn (33-17), which won the Big East title with a victory over Xavier on Sunday, will be the No. 2 seed in the four-team South Bend Regional and play No. 3 Michigan (27-17) at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.

No. 1 Notre Dame (30-11) is the regional host and the No. 10 national overall seed. The Irish play No. 4 Central Michigan (40-16) at 1 p.m. Friday

NCAA Regionals serve as four-team, double elimination tournament with winners advancing to play in a Super Regional best two-of-three series. The winner of the South Bend Regional will advance to play the winner of the Starkville Regional, where No. 7 national seed Mississippi State is the host.

UConn will make its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance and seventh since 2010. The Huskies have made three-straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time since going to five in a row from 1957-1961.

Central Connecticut (28-13), the NEC tournament champion, will play Oregon in the Eugene Regional Friday at 5 p.m., The Blue Devils feature Anthony Mozzicato and Brandon Fox, who both pitched at East Catholic, and South Windsor grad Hunter Pasqualini.

Central is making their seventh NCAA apperance in coach Charlie Hickey.

Fairfield (37-3) of the MAAC earned an at-large bid and will play Arizona State in the Austin Regional in Texas.

Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17) and Mississippi State (40-15) are the top national seeds.