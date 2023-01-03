UConn’s Caroline Ducharme in concussion protocol, did not travel with team for two-game road trip

UConn Huskies guard Caroline Ducharme (33) against the Seton Hall Pirates in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion / David Butler II - USA TODAY

The already shorthanded UConn Huskies have suffered another blow.

The team announced on Tuesday that Caroline Ducharme entered concussion protocol and did not travel for the upcoming two game road-trip against Butler and Xavier.

The sophomore guard suffered the injury in Monday afternoon’s practice.

Ducharme has turned a corner over the past few games for the Huskies. After a bit of a slow start to the season, she's averaging 13.7 points over her past six games.



In the team's win over Marquette on Saturday afternoon, she dropped a career-high 19 points.

Ducharme is now averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 12 games this season.

