UConn’s Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – UConn freshman guard Paige Bueckers was named the Big East’s player and freshman of the year on Thursday, joining Maya Moore in 2007-08 as the only women’s basketball players to earn both honors in the same season.

Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring (19.8 points per game), assists (6.2 per game) and steals (2.4 per game), while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

She was the conference’s freshman of the week eight times and the player of the week twice.

Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was named the Big East’s coach of the year after leading the Huskies to a 21-1 record, including 18-0 in league play. UConn won its 27th regular-season conference championship and its 20th as a member of the Big East.

Husky center Olivia Nelson-Ododa shared the conference’s defensive player of the year award with Marquette’s Selena Lott.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards received the conference’s sixth woman award, while Marquette’s Lauren Van Kleunen was honored with the league’s sportsmanship award and DePaul’s Lexi Held was named the scholar-athlete of the year.

UConn’s Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Does Duke have a chance to make the field?

    USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the bottom of the field heading toward the NCAA tournament.

  • No. 8 Maryland beats Michigan, clinches share of B10 title

    No. 8 Maryland defeated No. 12 Michigan 88-63 Thursday, clinching a share of the Big Ten title.

  • UConn's Paige Bueckers named Big East Player and Freshman of the Year among other Huskies winners

    Big East regular season honors were announced on Thursday and the UConn women's basketball team cleaned up, to say the least.

  • Tom Izzo: 'No Excuses,' But Fatigue Will Be A Factor For MSU At Michigan

    Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) is set to take on Michigan State (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten) in two straight games, starting Thursday night at Crisler Center, with a follow-up game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center to come Sunday afternoon. Michigan needs just one more win to clinch its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2014 and has the chance to redeem itself after being blown out on its home floor by Illinois Tuesday. A win over No. 2 Michigan would almost certainly put them in the field.

  • Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans basketball: Time, TV, game info

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • Eagles will not tender Cam Johnston, who becomes UFA

    The Eagles are not tendering free agent Cam Johnston and will let the veteran punter test the market. By Dave Zangaro

  • Big Ten this week: No. 2 Michigan, Michigan State play twice

    GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 2 Michigan and Michigan State will meet twice in four days, Thursday and Sunday. The Wolverines are motivated to strengthen their case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have been in college basketball's showcase 22 times in a row and everyone in the program desperately wants to extend the streak.

  • Paige Bueckers thankful after winning BIG EAST Freshman and Player of the Year

    UConn Freshman Paige Bueckers thanks God, her teammates, and her coaches after being announced as BIG EAST Freshman and Player of the Year. Bueckers also says being mentioned in the same breath as Maya Moore is the reason she came to UConn and hopes her career follows in the footsteps of the 4x WNBA champion.

  • Meet Charlie McNeill: Manchester United academy's goalscoring phenomenon who swapped sky blue for red

    It is almost six months now since Charlie McNeill re-joined Manchester United from neighbours Manchester City. United paid an initial £675,000 rising to £1.4million to secure the prolific 17-year-old striker’s services in September, seven years after he first crossed the city divide, but they are not the only ones who have had to dig their hands deep into their pockets where McNeill is concerned. His prowess in front of goal has cost his doting grandfather, John, a small fortune in “bonus payments” down the years. McNeill would earn a pound for every goal he used to score for West End Boys, the junior club in Denton, Greater Manchester where he first came to the attention of a host of top-flight clubs, and a few miles from Droylsden where he grew up and still lives now - and later United. But when he scored seven goals in the first half of one game, John quickly realised he had entered into a very costly enterprise. At the end of every season, John would hand his grandson a big card that listed all his games and goals with a bundle of cash inside but, after being forced to cough up £145 one year, he resolved to change the terms. From then on, McNeill would net £5 for every hat-trick scored. The problem for John was it was not uncommon for Charlie to score two hat-tricks in a single game. “He earnt more off me dad from that than if he’d had a regular Saturday job!” McNeill’s father, Martin, joked this week amid roars of laughter. In reality, John McNeill was a lot more than just a piggy bank to Charlie. A former manager of Abbey Hey, a popular semi-professional club in the tough Manchester district of Gorton, and a lifelong United fan who was at Wembley to watch George Best inspire the club to victory over Benfica in the 1968 European Cup final, a decade after the horrors of Munich, it was John whom Charlie has to thank for being two-footed. Anyone who has watched the recent emergence of Mason Greenwood in United’s first team will recognise the value of that for a striker. “My dad stopped being in and around the football around the time Charlie was born so Charlie gave him a new lease of life,” Martin explains. “He used to take him to the park and make sure he kicked the ball with his left foot. He’d grab a ball, take him out and say, ‘Right, you’re not kicking it with your right foot’. That’s why Charlie is two-footed.” It was McNeill’s speed, and the power and accuracy of his shooting, that caught the attention of scouts yet Charlie’s first glimpse of life at a Premier League club was not at United or City - but Liverpool. He spent six months in their development centre, with Martin politely rejecting frequent requests from the majority of the north west’s biggest clubs for his son to come down to train with them, before the switch to United.

  • Mikal Bridges with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 03/02/2021

  • Dana White: Conor McGregor wants Dustin Poirier trilogy ‘as soon as possible,’ working on summer date

    There is now seemingly no doubt that a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is next for both men.

  • Steelers sign QB Ben Roethlisberger to one-year contract

    Big Ben will return to the Steelers for the 2021 season.

  • Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger to new contract

    Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year. There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t [more]

  • Alistair Overeem issues statement after UFC release: ‘The final run has come to an end’

    Alistair Overeem showed nothing but grace in his first comments since his UFC release.

  • Capitals' Ovechkin fined $5K for spearing Bruins' Frederic

    Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, an amount that is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. Ovechkin delivered a spear in an upward direction to Frederic's groin with five minutes left in the third period of the teams' game Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.

  • Report: Russell Wilson trade drama making Seahawks unhappy

    We all know Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks, but apparently the feeling's mutual.

  • Sharks' Joachim Blichfeld could be suspended for Nathan MacKinnon hit

    The Sharks defended Joachim Blichfeld for his hit, but a possible suspension looms.

  • Angry Donovan Mitchell forgets Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers were actually screwed by referees

    It was goaltending! It was then. It is now.

  • Report: Seattle Seahawks have taken calls from teams about a trade for Russell Wilson

    Is the relationship between Wilson and the Seahawks beyond repair?

  • Giants should only consider these defensive 2021 NFL Draft prospects at No. 11

    The Giants need to bolster their offensive firepower and the NFL Draft should help them do that. But what if Dave Gettleman ends up thinking defense with that pick?