UConn breezes past UNC-Wilmington with 86-50 victory

Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) reacts with the crowd against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over the University of North Carolina-Wilmington on Friday night.

Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0). Hawkins was 5-of-8 on three-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points.

The Seahawks (1-3) were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.

The Huskies led 40-28 at the half with 17 points coming from Sanogo and 11 from Hawkins. After battling foul trouble and scoring a season-low 11 points against Buffalo, Sanogo was dominant inside, hitting 6-of-9 shots in the half and 8-for-12 overall, with two misses coming on three-pointers.

Hawkins returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, which he suffered in the season opener against Stonehill. The sophomore went 3-for-3 on three-pointers in the opening half and scored six of the Huskies’ final nine points on a trey and a three-point play.

The second half was all UConn, which outscored the Seahawks 26-6 in the opening 10 minutes to take a commanding 32-point lead, 66-34.

BIG PICTURE

UNC-Wilmington has struggled against top-tier programs early in the season, but the schedule gets a bit easier from here.

UConn continues to roll along against mid-major programs as it builds some momentum going into the Phil Knight Invitational next week in Portland.

UP NEXT

The Seahawks wrapped up their two-game road trip and will host Mount Olive on Monday before heading to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops.

The Huskies close out a five-game home stand with Delaware State on Sunday in Hartford.