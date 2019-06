UConn football coach unsure of future after move from AAC FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Connecticut linebacker Darrian Beavers (43) leads his team onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Temple in East Hartford, Conn. UConn football is on the road to independence and the American Athletic Conference is not feeling any pressure to replace the Huskies when they leave for the Big East. The University of Connecticut is set to announce later this week that it will be leaving the AAC and re-joining the Big East, which does not sponsor football, in 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn, File)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) -- UConn football coach Randy Edsall says he doesn't know where his team will end up once the school leaves the American Athletic Conference.

Edsall issued a statement Wednesday as the school's Board of Trustees discussed an invitation to move most of the school's athletic teams from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East.

The Big East does not offer football.

Edsall says the decision leaves his program in transition, but he will leave it up to school's leadership and the board to ''find the best situation for our football program.''

The Huskies were a charter member of the Big East conference, but remained in what would become the American Athletic Conference when seven Catholic schools broke away in 2013, taking the Big East name with them.

The AAC bylaws require UConn to pay a $10 million exit fee and give the conference 27 months' notice of its departure, but terms are being negotiated that would facilitate the programs' move at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

